Afghan government controls just 57 percent of its territory, U.S. watchdog says

17 hrs ago

The U.S. government's main watchdog organization in Afghanistan released its quarterly report to Congress this week, and it contained a shocking statistic: The government of Afghanistan has uncontested control over only 57 percent of its territory as of last November. That is down from 72 percent a year earlier.

Chicago, IL

