Afghan diplomat shot dead at consulate in Karachi, Pakistan
An Afghan diplomat was shot dead on Monday by a guard at the Afghan consulate in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi in a personal dispute, officials said. A policeman walks past a police vehicle parked to cordon a street leading to the Afghan consulate in Karachi, after an Afghan diplomat was shot dead on Monday in the consulate, Pakistan February 6, 2017.
