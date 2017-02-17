Afghan Army Kills 34 Is Militants Fol...

Afghan Army Kills 34 Is Militants Following Post Attack Which Killed 17 Soldiers

Some 34 militants of Islamic State were killed after Afghan army struck their positions in the country's eastern province of Nangarhar, China's Xinhua news agency reported provincial government spokesman on Saturday. "Over the past 24 hours, Afghan army personnel backed by local tribesmen fighters and Afghan air force pounded several Daesh hideouts in Haska Mina district, killing 34 militants," Attahullah Khogyani told Xinhua.

Chicago, IL

