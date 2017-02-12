14 die in snowfall, severe cold in Af...

14 die in snowfall, severe cold in Afghanistan

Kabul, Feb 19 - At least 14 persons have died in snowfall and freezing weather in Afghanistan, an official said on Sunday. Ten people died due to snowfall in Jawzjan and the neighbouring Saripul province on Sunday, while four others died in Badakhshan since early Saturday, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying.

