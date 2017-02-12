12 Afghans among 100 suspects nabbed in search operation19-Feb-1776

12 Afghans among 100 suspects nabbed ...

12 Afghans among 100 suspects nabbed in search operation

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Capital Police along with Pak Rangers and other security agencies have conducted search operation in various areas of the city and apprehended as many as one hundred suspects including twelve Afghan nation. According to details law enforcement agencies were conducting checking at slum areas, inns, hotels and restaurants.

