11 Afghan Islamic extremists killed i...

11 Afghan Islamic extremists killed in NATO drone attacks

1 hr ago Read more: The Standard

An Afghan official says NATO drone strikes killed 11 Islamic State militants, including two senior commanders, in the eastern Nangarhar province. Mohammad Hussain Mashraqiwal, a spokesman for the provincial police chief, identified the two commanders killed in yesterday's strikes as Mohammed Omar Sadiq and Omar Farooq, adding that another six people were wounded.

Chicago, IL

