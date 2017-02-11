11 Afghan Islamic extremists killed in NATO drone attacks
An Afghan official says NATO drone strikes killed 11 Islamic State militants, including two senior commanders, in the eastern Nangarhar province. Mohammad Hussain Mashraqiwal, a spokesman for the provincial police chief, identified the two commanders killed in yesterday's strikes as Mohammed Omar Sadiq and Omar Farooq, adding that another six people were wounded.
