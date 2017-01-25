Would-Be Suicide Bomber Killed In Bla...

Would-Be Suicide Bomber Killed In Blast In Eastern Afghan City

A would-be suicide bomber was killed as his explosive device went off accidentally in Afghanistan's eastern city of Ghazni on Thursday, provincial police chief Aminullah Omarkhil said. "A suicide bomber terrorist riding an explosive-laden rickshaw and apparently was attempting to target security forces convoy but accidently the device exploded in Kalasabz neighbourhood outside Ghazni city this afternoon, killing himself," Omarkhil told China's Xinhua news agency.

