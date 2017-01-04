Wife says U.S. man kidnapped by Afghans in 2014
WASHINGTON>> The wife of a 74-year-old Massachusetts man revealed for the first time that her husband had been abducted in Afghanistan more than two years ago while trying to interview the head of the Haqqani militant network, a Taliban faction. In an interview published Thursday with The News International in Islamabad, Jane Larson, the wife of Paul Overby, said that he disappeared in May 2014 as he tried to cross into Pakistan from Khost in eastern Afghanistan.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|Flirts3953
|35,733
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
|Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ...
|Dec '16
|Mouth9541
|3
