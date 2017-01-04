Wife says U.S. man kidnapped by Afgha...

Wife says U.S. man kidnapped by Afghans in 2014

WASHINGTON>> The wife of a 74-year-old Massachusetts man revealed for the first time that her husband had been abducted in Afghanistan more than two years ago while trying to interview the head of the Haqqani militant network, a Taliban faction. In an interview published Thursday with The News International in Islamabad, Jane Larson, the wife of Paul Overby, said that he disappeared in May 2014 as he tried to cross into Pakistan from Khost in eastern Afghanistan.

Chicago, IL

