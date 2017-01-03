White House Expects More Guantanamo T...

White House Expects More Guantanamo Transfers To Be Announced

Dressed in orange coveralls, suspected Al-Qaeda and Taliban combatants captured in Afghanistan wash before midday prayers at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in January 2002. The White House says it expects additional transfers of prisoners from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay to be announced before President Barack Obama leaves office later this month.

