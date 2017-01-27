What Happens to Afghanistan Now?

Afghanistan is America's longest war, and it seems it could go on indefinitely, if only because, in shades of the Vietnam catastrophe, there is no face-saving way out, and national pride is very much at stake. President Trump says he will "pursue a new foreign policy that finally learns from the mistakes of the past" but has inherited a blunder he is going to find very difficult to resolve.

Chicago, IL

