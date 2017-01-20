West Virginia Secretary of State's son receives Purple Heart
The son of new West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has received a Purple Heart, more than six years after he was injured in Afghanistan. The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register report that retired Army captain Steven Warner received the honor during a ceremony Monday at the state capitol in Charleston, hours after his father was sworn in as the new secretary of state.
