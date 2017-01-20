West Virginia Secretary of State's so...

West Virginia Secretary of State's son receives Purple Heart

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The son of new West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has received a Purple Heart, more than six years after he was injured in Afghanistan. The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register report that retired Army captain Steven Warner received the honor during a ceremony Monday at the state capitol in Charleston, hours after his father was sworn in as the new secretary of state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 41 min Into The Night 35,849
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec 31 Le Jimbo 41
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec '16 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,061,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC