Veterans' stories cut through the fog of war

"The Road Ahead: Fiction From the Forever War," edited by Adrian Bonenberger and Brian Castner; Pegasus Books In his memoir "Civilianized," Michael Anthony, a young veteran of the war in Iraq, shares cigarettes and slugs of peppermint vodka with a homeless Vietnam War vet outside a liquor store. Referring to their respective homecomings, the Vietnam vet mumbled that it was bad back then, "but not as bad as it is now."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.