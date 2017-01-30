Veterans protest travel ban, saying i...

Veterans protest travel ban, saying it hurts interpreters

U.S. combat veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan say they are outraged at the temporary ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries and the suspension of the U.S. refugee program that has blocked visas for interpreters who risked their lives to help American troops on the battlefield. Thousands of veterans have signed petitions.

