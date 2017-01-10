Vermont lawyer says client out of Gua...

Vermont lawyer says client out of Guantanamo Bay prison

A Vermont defense attorney says a client being held at the Guantanamo Bay military prison in Cuba has been released and moved to Oman, more than 14 years after he was captured in Afghanistan. Sleigh says Zahir served as a translator for the Taliban before the 2001 U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan, including for some high-level Al Qaeda officials.

