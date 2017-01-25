Uzbekistan, Afghanistan keen to boost...

Uzbekistan, Afghanistan keen to boost trade turnover

Read more: Trend

Uzbekistan and Afghanistan signed a bilateral trade and economic road map on the results of an official visit of the Uzbek delegation to Afghanistan, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry's press service said in a message. The road map's implementation will allow increasing the two countries' trade turnover up to $1.5 billion in a short period of time.

