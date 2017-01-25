Uzbekistan, Afghanistan keen to boost trade turnover
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Uzbekistan and Afghanistan signed a bilateral trade and economic road map on the results of an official visit of the Uzbek delegation to Afghanistan, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry's press service said in a message. The road map's implementation will allow increasing the two countries' trade turnover up to $1.5 billion in a short period of time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|9 hr
|Into The Night
|35,855
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan 23
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC