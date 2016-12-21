US military hits Islamic State mortar...

US military hits Islamic State mortar team near Mosul school

Yesterday, US Central Command announced that Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve launched an airstrike against an Islamic State mortar team while it was positioned "in between two empty school buildings." The announcement is part of a US military effort to stay ahead of criticism from media and international non-governmental organizations for striking jihadists as they use protected sites to attack allied forces.

