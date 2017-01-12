US Confirms Airstrike Killed 33 Afgha...

US Confirms Airstrike Killed 33 Afghan Civilians in Kunduz

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Big News Network.com

A joint military operation in northern Afghanistan in early November killed 33 Afghan civilians and wounded 27 more, the United States military said Thursday while releasing details of its investigation into the incident. The deadly attack in Boz village in the restive Kunduz province flattened dozens of houses, according to residents and Taliban insurgents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 19 min Mistress2412 35,819
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Fri themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec 31 Le Jimbo 41
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec '16 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,924,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC