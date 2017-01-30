US: Commitment to Afghanistan Will On...

US: Commitment to Afghanistan Will Only Deepen After January 20

A senior American diplomat has assured Afghan leaders that Washington's commitment to the war-torn country's peace, prosperity and security will only deepen under the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon traveled to Kabul Saturday, where he met with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, and other senior government officials.

Chicago, IL

