US calls for India, Pakistan and Afgh...

US calls for India, Pakistan and Afghanistan partnership counterterrorism1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Washington, Jan 11: The US has called for partnership between India, Pakistan and Afghanistan on counter-terrorism operations, asserting that is for the "betterment" of the region as security of the three countries is linked with one another." The realisation that Afghanistan's security, Pakistan's security, indeed India's security - they're all interconnected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 41 min Into The Night 35,789
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec 31 Le Jimbo 41
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,702 • Total comments across all topics: 277,810,214

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC