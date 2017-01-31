US Airstrikes Target Taliban Position...

US Airstrikes Target Taliban Positions in Southern Afghanistan

9 hrs ago

The United States military said Tuesday that it has conducted airstrikes to help Afghan security forces hold off a major Taliban assault on a key district center in the embattled southern Helmand province. Fierce fighting has been raging in and around the town of Sangin since early Monday when the insurgents staged a well-coordinated major offensive to try to overrun it.

Chicago, IL

