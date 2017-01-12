U.S. military confirms that November firefight with Taliban killed 33 civilians in Afghanistan
Afghan villagers gather on Nov. 4 around several victims' bodies who were killed during clashes between Taliban and Afghan security forces in the Taliban-controlled, Buz-e Kandahari village in Kunduz province, Afghanistan. In a statement released Thursday, the U.S. military in Afghanistan said the results of its investigation into the November firefight shows that American troops had fired on Afghan homes, killing 33 civilians.
