Trump's hiring freeze could hurt US in Afghanistan, raise costs

6 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The hiring freeze that President Donald Trump slapped on the federal government his first week in office was meant to signal that serious change was coming to how the government is run. But according to some Afghanistan hands, it's the kind of change that could leave the U.S. effort in that country understaffed and end up costing Washington more money in the long run.

