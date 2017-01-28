Trump shuts the door on men and women...

Trump shuts the door on men and women who have sacrificed for America

17 hrs ago

People protest the Muslim immigration ban at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday. Matt Zeller is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan and the co-founder and chief executive of No One Left Behind With his latest executive order and immigration ban , President Trump has shut the door on thousands of foreign interpreters, our wartime allies, who have served alongside our military since 2001.

Chicago, IL

