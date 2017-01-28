Trump left countries with high terror risk off his banned list

Afghanistan is conspicuously absent from the list of terror-prone countries in President Trump's indefinite immigration ban, even though al-Qaeda has reopened terrorist training camps there and Afghan immigration factors into recent homegrown terrorism, including the Orlando and Chelsea attacks. Trump signed an executive order on Friday temporarily blocking entry into the US for immigrants and nonimmigrants from seven Muslim countries - Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen - until the government can tighten security procedures to screen out terrorists under Trump's proposed "extreme vetting" program.

