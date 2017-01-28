Top Taliban recruiter arrested in Afghanistan
Kabul [Afghanistan], Jan. 30 : A top Taliban leader in charge of recruiting members for the group has been arrested during an operation by the Afghan Police Forces. The Ministry of Interior said the detained Taliban leader has been identified as Abdullah and was held from the vicinity of Khanabad district in northern Kunduz province, reports Khaama News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Sun
|USAUSAUSA
|35,871
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan 23
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC