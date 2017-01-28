Top Taliban recruiter arrested in Afg...

Top Taliban recruiter arrested in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jan. 30 : A top Taliban leader in charge of recruiting members for the group has been arrested during an operation by the Afghan Police Forces. The Ministry of Interior said the detained Taliban leader has been identified as Abdullah and was held from the vicinity of Khanabad district in northern Kunduz province, reports Khaama News.

