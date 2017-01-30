Theatre Royal Winchester Announces Spring Season
THEATRE Royal Winchester has announced its Spring season with productions to make you laugh, make you cry and even sing and dance! There are comedies by Terry Johnson, John Godber and LipService and more serious drama including a play about soldiers returning from Afghanistan and David Almond's Heaven Eyes. Dance fans can look forward to Yorke Dance Project and Ballet Black.
