Teachers kidnapped by suspected Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan
JALALABAD, Afghanistan: Suspected Islamic State militants kidnapped 12 teachers and two other staff of a religious school in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, officials said. The teachers were taken on Sunday when a group of Islamic State fighters entered the school in Haska Mina district during an examination, the education department in the provincial capital Jalalabad said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Lips9431
|35,839
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec '16
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC