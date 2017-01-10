Teachers kidnapped by suspected Islam...

Teachers kidnapped by suspected Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

JALALABAD, Afghanistan: Suspected Islamic State militants kidnapped 12 teachers and two other staff of a religious school in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, officials said. The teachers were taken on Sunday when a group of Islamic State fighters entered the school in Haska Mina district during an examination, the education department in the provincial capital Jalalabad said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 hr Lips9431 35,839
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec 31 Le Jimbo 41
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec '16 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,602 • Total comments across all topics: 277,983,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC