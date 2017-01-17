Taliban warn Donald Trump over Afghanistan: SITE12 min ago

Kabul, Jan 22: The Taliban has warned President Donald Trump to reverse US policy on Afghanistan or face a "historically shameful defeat", a US-based monitoring group reported today. An article, which the SITE Intelligence Group said appeared on the Taliban's website and social media, described the freshly inaugurated leader of the free world as "an enigma both to the Americans and the billions of people around the world".

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.