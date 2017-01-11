Taliban release video showing American, Australian captives
This image made from video released by the Taliban on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 shows an Australian identified as Timothy Weekes making a statement on camera while in captivity. The video shows Weekes and an American who were kidnapped in August, the first time they've been seen since their abduction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|18 min
|Fair Game
|35,791
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC