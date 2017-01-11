Taliban release video showing America...

Taliban release video showing American, Australian captives

16 hrs ago

This image made from video released by the Taliban on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 shows an American identified as Kevin King making a statement on camera while in captivity. The video shows King and an Australian who were kidnapped in August, the first time theyA A ATMve been seen since their abduction.

Chicago, IL

