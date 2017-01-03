Taliban kills dozens in double suicid...

Taliban kills dozens in double suicide attack in Kabul

A Taliban suicide assault team killed and wounded more than 100 people in a coordinated attack that targeted intelligence officials and government workers today in the Afghan capital of Kabul. The attack included a blast that preyed on first responders who rushed in to help those injured in the initial bombing.

Chicago, IL

