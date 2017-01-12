Taliban has made advances in Afghanis...

Taliban has made advances in Afghanistan: Trump's Defence Secretary nominee30 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Washington, Jan 13: The Taliban has made advances in Afghanistan and eroded progress made by US in the country, President-elect Donald Trump's Defence Secretary nominee Gen James Mattis has told lawmakers. "They have made advances and eroded some of our success," Mattis told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing while responding to a question from its Chairman, Senator John McCain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr USAUSAUSA 35,801
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Thu Simon Lonna 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec 31 Le Jimbo 41
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,867,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC