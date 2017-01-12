Taliban has made advances in Afghanistan: Trump's Defence Secretary nominee30 min ago
Washington, Jan 13: The Taliban has made advances in Afghanistan and eroded progress made by US in the country, President-elect Donald Trump's Defence Secretary nominee Gen James Mattis has told lawmakers. "They have made advances and eroded some of our success," Mattis told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing while responding to a question from its Chairman, Senator John McCain.
