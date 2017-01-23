Taliban Calls On Trump To Withdraw Fr...

Taliban Calls On Trump To Withdraw From Afghanistan 'Quagmire'

Weekday Magazine

The Taliban called on President Donald Trump to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, saying it is a "quagmire" that has produced little but 15 years of destruction and death. Trump has never stated what his policy is on Afghanistan, though he has said he supports U.S. troops stationed there and he appointed two former generals with extensive experience in Afghanistan to top security positions.

