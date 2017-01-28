Taliban Assaults District Center in A...

Taliban Assaults District Center in Afghanistan's Helmand Province

20 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Afghan officials and insurgents have made conflicting claims about Monday's fighting in the Sangin district of Helmand, the largest of the 34 Afghan provinces. Provincial government spokesman Omar Zwak told VOA insurgents assaulted multiple security outposts, but Afghan forces repulsed the Taliban.

Chicago, IL

