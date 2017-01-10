Supreme Court ruling due on foreign nationals' damages claims
The claimants say UK authorities were involved in their unlawful detention and mistreatment when they were arrested as suspected insurgents in Afghanistan and Iraq The Supreme Court is ruling today on crucial legal issues raised in high-profile damages claims brought by foreign nationals against the UK Government arising from the global war on terror. Three of the claimants - Yunus Rahmatullah, Serdar Mohammed and Abd Ali Hameed Al-Waheed - want the go-ahead to sue the Ministry of Defence .
