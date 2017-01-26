Suicide bomber wounds 4 in Afghanistan1 hour ago

Suicide bomber wounds 4 in Afghanista...

An Afghan official says a suicide bomber wounded four people in the eastern city of Ghazni when his explosive device exploded prematurely. Deputy police chief Asadullah Shujaye said the attacker could have caused much greater harm if he had reached a crowded market nearby.

