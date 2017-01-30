Suicide bomb attack kills seven in Ba...

Suicide bomb attack kills seven in Baghdad market: police, medical sources

Reuters

A suicide bomber blew himself up in a crowded marketplace in eastern Baghdad on Sunday, killing at least seven people and wounding over a dozen others, police and medical sources said. The attack in the mainly Shi'ite district of Baladiyat was the second bomb attack to hit the Iraqi capital on Sunday.

