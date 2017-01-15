Spanish aid worker freed in Afghanistan - Red Cross
A Spanish employee of the International Committee of the Red Cross has been released less than a month after he was kidnapped by gunmen in northern Afghanistan, the aid group said on Sunday. The staff member, identified by the ICRC only as Juan Carlos, was travelling with three Afghan colleagues between Mazar-i-Sharif and Kunduz on Dec. 19, 2016, when gunmen stopped the vehicles.
