Sounds from the Silk Route
Later this month, the dome-shaped ceiling of the restored, 574-seater Royal Opera House will reverberate with music from a four-stringed Chinese lute called pipa, the Afghan rubab, qanun , saxophone and tabla. Playing the instruments, which represent the Eastern and Western ends of the historical Silk Route, will be six artistes from China, Afghanistan, Syria and Italy.
