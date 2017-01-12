Sounds from the Silk Route

Sounds from the Silk Route

Later this month, the dome-shaped ceiling of the restored, 574-seater Royal Opera House will reverberate with music from a four-stringed Chinese lute called pipa, the Afghan rubab, qanun , saxophone and tabla. Playing the instruments, which represent the Eastern and Western ends of the historical Silk Route, will be six artistes from China, Afghanistan, Syria and Italy.

