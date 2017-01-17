Sink your teeth this winter into Afgh...

Sink your teeth this winter into Afghanistan's sinful delicacy- Baklava

By Vinamrata Takia, New Delhi [India], Jan. 21 : Baklava is one of the major sweet dishes in Afghanistan. This rich and sweet pastry is made up of layers of filo and filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with syrup or honey.

