Sex, love, libido: Helpline counsels Afghans youth
Set up in 2012 with the help of the United Nations Population Fund , the youth helpline is run by 10 call centre consultants in Kabul men and women trained by a professional sexologist who field hundreds of calls a day from distressed Afghans. KABUL: "I cannot do it without Viagra," the anonymous Afghan caller whispered into the phone, wary of being overheard by his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|6 hr
|Brian_G
|35,861
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan 23
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC