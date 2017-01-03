Sangin, Bloody Sangin, and Wretched Afghanistanby Bing West Sources...

Sources on the ground in Afghanistan tell American Military News that on January 1st, 2017 Afghanistan time, Sangin, widely known for the battle that took place there in 2010, has been completely retaken by the Taliban from the Afghan National Army. - American Military News , January 1, 2017 n 2010, the 3rd Platoon of Kilo Company in the 5th Marine Regiment was patrolling the farmlands in bloody Sangin in Helmand Province in southern Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.