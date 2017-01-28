PoliticsTurnbull keeps out of Trump ban debateThe prime minister says ...

PoliticsTurnbull keeps out of Trump b...

Malcolm Turnbull is adopting a wait-and-see approach to Donald Trump's immigration policy, as concerns are raised about its impact on dual-national Australians. The US president has issued an executive order banning the US from taking in people from seven Muslim-majority countries which he said were sources of terror: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

Chicago, IL

