Police official says 3 policemen kill...

Police official says 3 policemen killed in Taliban assault

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A senior police official says Taliban insurgents stormed a police checkpoint in the northeastern province of Kapisa, killing three policemen. Massoud Chardara, deputy provincial police chief, said the Friday afternoon assault on the checkpoint lasted two hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... 16 hr NOM s Waffle House 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Jan 19 Speaking For daOt... 35,850
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec 31 Le Jimbo 41
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,872 • Total comments across all topics: 278,151,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC