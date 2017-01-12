PM to open 'Raisina Dialogue' on Jan 17; 250 foreign delegates to take part
The Dialogue will feature an Inaugural Panel with the participation of Minister of State for External Affairs of India M J Akbar, Nepal Foreign Minister Prakash Mahat, former Afghan Prez Hamid Karzai, former Australian PM Kevin Rudd, & Gowher Rizvi, International Affairs Advisor to PM of Bangladesh. NEW DELHI: More than 250 delegates from 65 countries will participate in India's flagship geo-political conference, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, that will deliberate on strategic issues including new challenges and cyber security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|12 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|35,818
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec '16
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC