PM to open 'Raisina Dialogue' on Jan 17; 250 foreign delegates to take part

The Dialogue will feature an Inaugural Panel with the participation of Minister of State for External Affairs of India M J Akbar, Nepal Foreign Minister Prakash Mahat, former Afghan Prez Hamid Karzai, former Australian PM Kevin Rudd, & Gowher Rizvi, International Affairs Advisor to PM of Bangladesh. NEW DELHI: More than 250 delegates from 65 countries will participate in India's flagship geo-political conference, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, that will deliberate on strategic issues including new challenges and cyber security.

