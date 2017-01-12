PHOTOS: 'Forgotten victims of war' to be highlighted in Hampshire photography exhibition
Internally displaced Afghans are living in "stone age conditions," uprooted from their homes and villages after years of civil war and escape from Taliban fighting. The ex-Stroud School pupil who grew up on Northlands Road, Southampton, will be showing a selection of his work from the last eight years at city centre coffee shop Mettricks Guildhall.
