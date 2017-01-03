Photo Flash: Brand New Stills from the West End Premiere of the Kite Runner

The Kite Runner, Khaled Hosseini's international bestselling novel and film, is a powerful story of friendship spanning cultures and continents, following one man's journey to find redemption. Adapted into a stunning stage production that has already mesmerised audiences across the UK, The Kite Runner is to transfer to the West End for a strictly limited 12-week season at Wyndham's Theatre from Wednesday 21 December - Saturday 11 March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.