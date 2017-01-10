Pentagon chief says he opposed cuttin...

Pentagon chief says he opposed cutting Manning's prison term

Defense Secretary Ash Carter said Wednesday he had opposed commuting the prison sentence of convicted leaker Chelsea Manning, who was convicted in 2013 of espionage and other crimes for leaking classified information while deployed in Iraq. "That was not my recommendation," Carter said in an Associated Press interview.

