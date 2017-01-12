Parents of Scottish aid worker killed...

Parents of Scottish aid worker killed in Afghanistan hit back at claims she was a spy

An American investigative journalist claimed aid worker Linda Norgrove worked for MI6 before she was accidentally shot by a US Navy Seal. The parents of a Scots aid worker killed during a botched attempt to rescue her have slammed a claim that she was a spy.

Chicago, IL

