Pakistani city launches new polio campaign after rare strain found
A boy reacts as he is being administered polio vaccine drops by anti-polio vaccination workers along a street in Quetta, Pakistan January 2, 2017. Pakistan began a special five-day polio immunization campaign in the southwestern city of Quetta on Monday for children under five after a rare strain of the virus was found in sewage samples, officials said.
